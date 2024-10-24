Euro area construction output up 0.1 percent in August from July

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in August this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 0.4 percent compared to July and went down by 2.4 percent compared to the same month of 2023. In July, production in the construction sector had decreased by 0.3 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in August increased by 0.1 percent month on month and fell by 2.5 percent year on year. In July, production had decreased by 0.5 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in August moved up by 1.8 percent month on month and fell by 2.5 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region went down 2.1 percent month on month and by 3.9 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was up 0.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 2.1 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region decreased by 2.1 percent month on month and by 3.2 percent year on year.

As compared to July, construction output in August increased by 7.2 percent in Sweden, by 6.3 percent in the Netherlands, and by 4.7 percent in Romania, while it decreased by 4.3 percent in Slovakia, by 3.2 percent in Belgium and by 3.1 percent in Slovenia.

As compared to August 2023, construction output in August this year increased by 5.5 percent Bulgaria, by 2.5 percent in the Netherlands and by 2.0 percent in Portugal, while it decreased by 17.1 percent in Slovenia, by 10.9 percent in Slovakia and by 6.0 percent in Hungary.