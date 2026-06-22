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Euro area construction output up 0.6 percent in April 2026 from March

Monday, 22 June 2026 14:33:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in April this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 0.8 percent compared to March this year and rose by 1.5 percent compared to the same month of 2025. In March, production in the construction sector had moved up by 2.1 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in April went up by 0.6 percent month on month and by 0.9 percent year on year. In March, production had increased by 1.7 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in April moved down by 0.3 percent month on month and down by 3.2 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region increased by 1.2 percent month on month and increased by 4.1 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was down by 0.1 percent month on month and down by 5.2 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region rose by 0.8 percent month on month and up by 4.4 percent year on year.

As compared to March, construction output in April increased by 10.3 percent in Romania, by 6.9 percent in Hungary, and by 3.6 percent in Slovenia, while it decreased by 6.7 percent in Slovakia, by 2.2 percent in the Netherlands, and by 1.6 percent in Belgium.

As compared to April 2025, construction output in April this year increased by 31.6 percent in Slovenia, by 23.8 percent in Romania and by 14.5 percent in Slovakia, while it decreased by 3.8 percent in Belgium, by 3.3 percent in the Netherlands and by 2.9 percent in France.


Tags: European Union Construction 

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