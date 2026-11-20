According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in September this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 0.5 percent compared to August this year and fell by 1.4 percent compared to the same month of 2025. In August, production in the construction sector had remained stable month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in September increased by 0.1 percent month on month and moved down by 1.5 percent year on year. In August, production had decreased by 0.5 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in September moved up by 0.9 percent month on month and down by 3.8 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region increased by 1.7 percent both month on month and year on year. In the euro area, building construction increased by 0.7 percent month on month and was down by four percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region rose by 0.8 percent both month on month and fell by 0.9 percent year on year.

As compared to August, construction output in September increased by 4.6 percent in Slovenia, by 2.2 percent in Slovakia, and by one percent in both Finland and Sweden, while it decreased by 9.9 percent in Hungary, by 7.8 percent in Romania, and by 7.2 percent in Poland.

As compared to September 2025, construction output in September this year increased by 13.1 percent in Romania, by 12.6 percent in Finland and by 4.9 percent in Slovenia, while it decreased by 9.7 percent in Spain, by 8.9 percent in Poland and by 5.6 percent in Hungary.