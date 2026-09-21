Euro area construction output stable in July 2026 from June

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in July this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 0.3 percent compared to June this year and fell by 1.8 percent compared to the same month of 2025. In June, production in the construction sector had moved down by 1.3 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in July remained stable month on month and moved down by two percent year on year. In June, production had decreased by 1.5 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in July moved down by 0.4 percent month on month and down by 5.6 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region decreased by 0.9 percent month on month and decreased by 0.4 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction remained stable month on month and was down by 6.4 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region rose by 0.6 percent both month on month and year on year.

As compared to June, construction output in July increased by 2.8 percent in Belgium, by 2.1 percent in the Czech Republic, and by 1.9 percent in Slovakia, while it decreased by 4.7 percent in Hungary, by 3.8 percent in both Poland and Sweden, and by 2.2 percent in Austria.

As compared to July 2025, construction output in July this year increased by 12.8 percent in Finland, by 11.6 percent in Slovenia and by 4.8 percent in Bulgaria, while it decreased by 12.2 percent in Hungary, by 9.7 percent in Spain and by five percent in France.