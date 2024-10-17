 |  Login 
Euro area industrial output up 1.8 percent in August from July

Thursday, 17 October 2024 13:35:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 1.8 percent in the euro area and 1.3 percent in the EU-27, as compared with July.

Industrial production in July this year had fallen by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27. In August this year, compared with August 2023, industrial production moved up by 0.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU-27 countries. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to July, in August the production of durable goods increased by 1.7 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods grew by 3.7 percent in the euro area and 3.6 percent in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods went up by 0.2 percent in the euro area and was down by 0.4 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In August, the production of intermediate goods went down by 0.3 percent in the euro area and 0.2 percent in the EU-27 countries, while the production of energy increased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and 0.2 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in August the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Ireland (4.5%), Germany and Lithuania (both 3.3%), and Malta (2.7%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Luxembourg (9.2%), Croatia (4.6%) and Denmark (4.5%).

As compared to the same month of 2023, in August this year production of capital goods increased by 0.2 percent in both areas. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was down by 4.8 percent in the euro area and by 3.9 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 2.7 percent in the euro area and by 2.4 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 2.0 percent in the euro area and by 3.1 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy increased by 2.6 percent in the euro area and 2.2 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In August, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Ireland (15.8%), Denmark (10.7%) and Slovenia (7.2%), while Luxembourg (11.7%), Estonia (6.0%) and Hungary (4.2%) registered the sharpest decreases.


