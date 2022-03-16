Euro area industrial output remains stable in January from December

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 15:27:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production remained stable in the euro area and increased by 0.4 percent in the EU-27, as compared with December 2021.

Industrial production in December 2021 had risen by 1.3 percent in the euro area and by 1.0 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In the given month, compared with January 2021, industrial production dropped by 1.3 percent in the euro area and was up by 0.4 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to December 2021, in January this year the production of durable goods was down by 0.5 percent in the euro area and fell by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods decreased by 2.4 percent in the euro area and by 1.9 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods rose by 3.1 percent in the euro area and by 3.0 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In January this year, the production of intermediate goods was down by 0.3 percent in the euro area and remained stable in the EU-27, while the production of energy decreased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in January, the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Austria (6.2%), the Czech Republic (3.1%) and Poland (3.0%), while the highest decreases were recorded in Estonia (-6.1%), Portugal (-5.0%), and Greece (-4.1%).

As compared to the same month of 2021, in January this year production of capital goods moved down by 8.4 percent in the euro area and by 7.1 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 1.0 percent in the euro area and by 2.2 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods rose by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.8 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 7.0 percent in the euro area and by 7.6 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy rose by 1.4 percent in the euro area and by 5.2 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In January, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Lithuania (24.7%), Austria (17.3%) and Poland (16.6%), while Ireland (-20.0%), Portugal (-4.2%) and Malta (-3.8%) registered the highest decreases.