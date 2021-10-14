Euro area industrial output down 1.6 percent in August from July

Thursday, 14 October 2021 13:34:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 1.6 percent in the euro area and 1.5 percent in the EU-27, as compared with July.

Industrial production in July had risen by 1.4 percent in the euro area and by 1.2 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In August this year, compared with August 2020, industrial production rose by 5.1 percent in the euro area and by 5.3 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to July, in August this year, the production of durable goods was down by 3.4 percent in the euro area and down by 2.9 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods decreased by 3.9 percent in the euro area and by 4.0 percent in the EU-27, both on a month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods fell by 0.8 percent in the euro area and was up by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In August this year, the production of intermediate goods was up by 1.5 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy increased by 0.5 percent in the euro area and remained stable in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in August, the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Denmark (3.5%), Lithuania (2.9%), and Luxembourg (2.1%), while the highest decreases were recorded in Malta (-6.3%), Germany and Estonia (both -4.1%), and Slovakia (-3.8%).

As compared to the same month of 2020, in August, this year production of capital goods moved up by 2.8 percent in the euro area and by 2.4 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was down by 1.9 percent in the euro area and by 0.8 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods rose by 6.6 percent in the euro area and up by 7.1 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 11.6 percent in the euro area and by 10.9 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy fell by 0.6 percent in the euro area and up by 1.0 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In August, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Belgium (29.9%), Ireland (22.1%) and Lithuania (15.4%), while Portugal (-7.2%), Malta (-4.2%) and the Czech Republic (-1.4%) registered decreases.