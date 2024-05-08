France’s metal industry output down two percent in March from February

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 13:22:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in March this year decreased by 0.5 percent month on month, after going up by 1.0 percent in February, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the January-March quarter, France’s manufacturing output was up by 0.4 percent year on year and down by 0.6 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, decreased by 2.0 percent compared to February, after a 1.6 percent increase month on month in the previous month.

On the other hand, in March production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry went up by 0.2 percent on month-on-month basis after going down 1.5 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry rose by 1.1 percent month on month in the given month after going down by 2.1 percent in February compared to January. In the January-March quarter, output of the domestic construction industry remained stable compared to the previous quarter.