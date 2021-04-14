Euro area industrial output down 1.0 percent in February from January

Wednesday, 14 April 2021 14:45:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 1.0 percent in the euro area and 0.9 percent in the EU-27, as compared with January. Industrial production in January had increased by 0.8 percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In February this year compared with February 2020, industrial production fell by 1.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.1 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to January, in February this year the production of durable goods was down by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 1.0 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods decreased by 1.9 percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27, month on month. In the same month, output of non-durable consumer goods fell by 0.1 percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27, month on month. In February this year, the production of intermediate goods was down by 0.7 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy decreased by 1.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in February the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Hungary (4.8%), Ireland (4.2%), and Croatia (3.4%), while the highest decreases were recorded in France (-4.8%), Malta (-3.8%) and Greece (-2.5%).

As compared to the same month of 2020, in February this year production of capital goods moved down by 2.2 percent in the euro area and by 2.4 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 0.7 percent in the euro area and up by 2.4 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 0.1 percent in the euro area and up by 0.5 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods declined by 4.3 percent in the euro area and by 3.8 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy fell by 1.5 percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In February, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Ireland (41.4%), Lithuania (9.7%) and Finland (5.6%). The highest year-on-year decreases among the member states were recorded in Malta (-10.9%), Estonia (-8.9%) and France (-6.4%).