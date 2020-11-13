Euro area industrial output down 0.4 percent in September from August

Friday, 13 November 2020 10:54:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and remained unchanged in the EU-27, as compared with August. Industrial production in August had increased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and 0.9 percent in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In September this year compared with September 2019, industrial production fell by 6.8 percent in the euro area and by 5.8 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to August, in September this year the production of durable goods was down by 5.3 percent in the euro area and by 3.9 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods increased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.2 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In the same month, output of non-durable consumer goods rose by 2.1 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In September this year, the production of intermediate goods was up by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy decreased by 1.0 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in September the highest month-on-month increases were registered in the Czech Republic (4.1%), Slovakia (3.4%) and Poland (3.1%), while the highest decreases were recorded in Italy (-5.6%), Ireland (-4.7%) and Portugal (-3.8%).

As compared to the same month of 2019, in September this year production of capital goods moved down by 13.3 percent in the euro area and by 11.9 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was down by 1.7 percent in the euro area and up by 0.7 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 3.7 percent in the euro area and by 2.8 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods declined by 1.5 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy declined by 4.5 percent in the euro area and by 4.8 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In September, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Poland (3.3%) and Portugal (2.5%). The highest year-on-year decreases among the member states were recorded in Ireland (-13.6%), Germany (-8.7%), and France and the Netherlands (both -6.1%).