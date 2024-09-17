 |  Login 
Euro area industrial output down 0.3 percent in July from June

Tuesday, 17 September 2024 11:09:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and 0.1 percent in the EU-27, as compared with June.

Industrial production in June this year had remained stable in the euro area and grown by 0.1 percent in the EU-27. In July this year, compared with July 2023, industrial production moved down by 2.2 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU-27 countries. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to June, in July the production of durable goods decreased by 2.8 percent in the euro area and by 2.2 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods fell by 1.6 percent in the euro area and 1.7 percent in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods went up by 1.8 percent in the euro area and 2.1 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In July, the production of intermediate goods went down by 1.3 percent in both areas, while the production of energy increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and 0.4 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in July the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Ireland (9.2%), Croatia (8.0%), and Belgium (7.3%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Malta (5.5%), Estonia (4.8%), Romania (3.4%).

As compared to the same month of 2023, in July this year production of capital goods fell by 5.3 percent in the euro area and 5.4 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was down by 4.4 percent in the euro area and by 3.5 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 2.9 percent in the euro area and by 2.7 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 2.2 percent in the euro area and by 3.9 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy increased by 1.7 percent in the euro area and 2.3 percent, all on year-on-year basis.

In July, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Denmark (19.8%), Greece (10.8%) and Finland (6.4%), while Hungary (6.4%), Estonia (5.8%) and Germany (5.5%) registered the sharpest decreases.


