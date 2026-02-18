Euro area industrial output down 1.4 percent in December 2025 from November

In December last year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 1.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.8 percent in the EU, as compared with November. Industrial production in November had increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and had decreased by 0.1 percent in the EU. In December 2025, compared with December 2024, industrial production went up by 1.2 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to November, in December the production of durable consumer goods increased by 0.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU, while the production of capital goods decreased by 1.9 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU, on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and increased by 0.6 percent in the EU. In December, the production of intermediate goods decreased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and increased by 0.1 percent in the EU, while the production of energy decreased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU, all month on month.

Among the member states, in December the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Luxembourg (6.4%), Sweden (4.4%) and Malta (4.2%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Slovakia (4.9%), Germany (2.9%) and Spain (2.6%).

Compared to the same month of 2024, in December this year production of capital goods went up by 4.1 percent in the euro area and by 4.5 percent in the EU. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods decreased by 2.4 percent in the euro area and by 1.8 percent in the EU, while production of intermediate goods increased by 1.5 percent in the euro area and by 1.9 percent in the EU, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 2.1 percent in the euro area and by 2.0 percent in the EU, while production of energy fell by 0.7 percent in the euro area and by 1.3 percent in the EU.

In December, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Poland (6.9%), Sweden (4.8%) and Croatia (4.5%), while Slovakia (8.5%), Luxembourg (7.9%) and Bulgaria (6.8%) registered the sharpest decreases.

The annual average industrial production in the full year of 2025 increased by 1.5 percent in both the euro area and the EU as compared with 2024.