Euro area construction output up 3.9 percent in Jan from Dec

Friday, 25 March 2022 13:27:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in January this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 3.9 percent compared to December and was up by 4.8 percent compared to the same month of 2021. In December last year, production in the construction sector had dropped by 1.2 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in January increased by 4.1 percent compared to the same month of 2021 and by 3.9 percent compared to the previous month. In December last year, production had fallen by 1.5 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in October increased by 3.9 percent month on month and by 4.3 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 1.5 percent from December and by 6.1 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction rose by 4.2 percent month on month and by 3.5 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 1.4 percent month on month and by 6.6 percent year on year.

As compared to January 2021, construction output in January this year increased by 18.4 percent in Poland, by 13.2 percent both in Italy and Romania, and by 12.3 percent in Germany, while it decreased by 14.4 percent in Belgium, by 3.6 percent in Slovakia and by 2.6 percent in France.

As compared to December last year, construction output in January this year increased by 19.0 percent in Poland, by 10.1 percent in Germany and by 8.3 percent in Romania, while it decreased by 6.3 percent in Hungary, by 1.3 percent both in Belgium and the Netherlands, and by 0.9 percent in Italy.