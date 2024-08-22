Euro area construction output up 1.7 percent in June from May

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in June this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 1.4 percent compared to May and by 0.1 percent compared to the same month of 2023. In May, production in the construction sector had decreased by 0.1 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in June went up by 1.7 percent month on month and by 1.0 percent year on year. In May, production had decreased by 0.9 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in June moved up by 0.1 percent month on month and decreased by 1.0 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region went up 1.4 percent month on month and by 1.5 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was up 1.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 1.5 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region increased by 1.1 percent month on month and by 3.5 percent year on year.

As compared to May, construction output in June increased by 3.2 percent in Portugal, by 2.6 percent in Romania, and by 1.7 percent in France, while it decreased by 9.1 percent in Slovenia, by 6.4 percent in Hungary and by 2.1 percent in Poland.

As compared to June 2023, construction output in June this year increased by 4.8 percent in Spain, by 2.9 percent in Bulgaria and by 2.7 percent in Portugal, while it decreased by 19.0 percent in Slovenia, by 10.2 percent in Czechia and by 9.0 percent in Sweden.