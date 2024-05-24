﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Euro area construction output up 0.1 percent in March from February

Friday, 24 May 2024 12:53:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in March this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 0.1 percent compared to February and by 0.7 percent compared to the same month of 2023. In February, production in the construction sector had moved up by 0.5 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in March went up by 0.1 percent month on month and by 0.1 percent year on year. In February, production had increased by 0.4 percent month on month.   

Building construction in the EU-27 in March moved down by 2.6 percent month on month and by 5.2 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region decreased by 0.8 percent month on month and increased by 2.7 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was down by 1.5 percent month on month and by 3.5 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region grew by 0.6 percent month on month and by 5.4 percent year on year.   

As compared to February, construction output in March increased by 9.1 percent in Romania, by 1.1 percent in France, and by 1.0 percent in both Belgium and Germany, while it decreased by 7.8 percent in the Czech Republic, by 7.6 percent in Slovakia and by 7.4 percent in Slovenia. 

As compared to March 2023, construction output in March this year increased by 7.3 percent in Belgium, by 3.8 percent in Italy and by 3.7 percent in Bulgaria, while it decreased by 9.6 percent in Poland, by 8.6 percent in Slovenia and by 8.3 percent in the Czech Republic.


Tags: European Union Construction 

Similar articles

EUROFER: EU construction to experience more severe recession in 2024

02 May | Steel News

Salzgitter’s Peiner Träger to promote use of carbon-reduced steel in construction

17 Apr | Steel News

Euro area construction output up 0.5 percent in January from December

27 Mar | Steel News

Euro area construction output up 0.8 percent in December from November

27 Feb | Steel News

EUROFER: Recession in EU construction to continue in 2024

14 Feb | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp to start construction of DRI plant in Duisburg sooner than expected

14 Feb | Steel News

Euro area construction output down one percent in November from October

26 Jan | Steel News

Euro area construction output down 0.9 percent in October from September

26 Dec | Steel News

Euro area construction output up 0.4 percent in September from August

21 Nov | Steel News

EUROFER: EU construction to see bigger recession in 2023 than expected

03 Nov | Steel News