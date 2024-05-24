Euro area construction output up 0.1 percent in March from February

Friday, 24 May 2024 12:53:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in March this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 0.1 percent compared to February and by 0.7 percent compared to the same month of 2023. In February, production in the construction sector had moved up by 0.5 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in March went up by 0.1 percent month on month and by 0.1 percent year on year. In February, production had increased by 0.4 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in March moved down by 2.6 percent month on month and by 5.2 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region decreased by 0.8 percent month on month and increased by 2.7 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was down by 1.5 percent month on month and by 3.5 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region grew by 0.6 percent month on month and by 5.4 percent year on year.

As compared to February, construction output in March increased by 9.1 percent in Romania, by 1.1 percent in France, and by 1.0 percent in both Belgium and Germany, while it decreased by 7.8 percent in the Czech Republic, by 7.6 percent in Slovakia and by 7.4 percent in Slovenia.

As compared to March 2023, construction output in March this year increased by 7.3 percent in Belgium, by 3.8 percent in Italy and by 3.7 percent in Bulgaria, while it decreased by 9.6 percent in Poland, by 8.6 percent in Slovenia and by 8.3 percent in the Czech Republic.