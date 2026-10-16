EU initiates expiry review on wire rod from China

The European Commission has announced the initiation of an expiry review of the antidumping duties on imports of wire rod from China.

Accordingly, the EC decided to launch the review after the EUROFER had submitted a request for a review on June 30, 2026, based on the fact that the expiry of the measures would be likely to result in continuation or recurrence of dumping and recurrence of injury to the EU industry. The review will cover the period between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026, and will be completed within 12 months.

The antidumping duties on the given products are at the 7.9 percent for Valin Group and 24.0 percent for all other Chinese companies.

The products subject to the review currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213 10 00, 7213 20 00, 7213 91 10, 7213 91 20, 7213 91 41, 7213 91 49, 7213 91 70, 7213 91 90, 7213 99 10, 7213 99 90, 7227 10 00, 7227 20 00, 7227 90 10, 7227 90 50 and 7227 90 95.