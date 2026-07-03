 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EU...

EU steel import quotas exceeded in several categories just three days into new period

Friday, 03 July 2026 12:19:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the first three days of the new EU quota period from July 1 to September 30, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for Turkey, China, South Korea, India and “other countries” have been exceeded, according to the European Commission’s data.

Regarding the exceeded quotas, Turkey has exceeded its quotas of 160,573 mt for HRC (1A), 63,925 mt for metallic coated sheets (4A), 26,019 mt for metallic coated sheets (4B) and 11,568 mt for organic coated sheets, with 328,353 mt, 105,040 mt, 35,105 mt and 12,537 mt of the given products, respectively, waiting for customs clearance. In addition, the country has exceeded its quotas of 59,919 mt for rebar, 61,147 mt for wire rod, 28,163 mt for gas pipes, 59,849 mt for hollow sections, 22,453 mt for other welded pipes, with 97,068 mt, 93,634 mt, 49,350 mt, 91,738 mt and 30,265 mt of the given products respectively waiting at the EU ports.

China has exceeded its quotas of 11,837 mt for electrical steel, 45,749 mt for metallic coated sheets (4B) and 13,158 mt for other welded pipes, with 32,758 mt, 92,232 mt and 20,235 mt for the given products waiting for customs clearance. South Korea has exceed its quota of 41,828 mt for organic coated sheets with 63,578 mt of the given product waiting at the EU ports, while India has used up all of its quotas of 23,139 mt for stainless bars and light sections and 10,036 mt for gas pipes, with 29,299 mt and 13,666 mt of the given products waiting for customs clearance. 

Looking at the quotas allocated under “other countries,” 5,564 mt quota for HRC (1A), 23,174 mt for metallic coated sheets (4B), with 9,138 mt and 28,291 mt of the given products waiting at the EU ports.


Tags: Merchant Bar Rebar Coated Wire Rod Pipe Tubular Flats Longs European Union Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

EU steel import quotas exhausted for Turkey, South Korea, China and others as Q2 2026 ends

01 Jul | Steel News

EU announces new steel import quota volumes and implementation changes

27 Apr | Steel News

Most EU steel import quotas exhausted as Q1 ends, usage exceeds 90% in key segments

27 Mar | Steel News

Turkey nears exhaustion of EU long steel import quotas for Q4

31 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s EU HRC and rebar quota usage accelerates in Q4 quota period

06 Oct | Steel News

EU import quota for Turkish rebar exhausted in new quota period

14 Jul | Steel News

UK’s several steel import quotas near exhaustion in last quota period

09 Jun | Steel News

Five US steel groups pledge support for steel tariffs, applaud actions by Trump administration

25 Jul | Steel News

US Steel groups pledge support for steel tariffs, applaud actions taken by Trump Administration

10 Mar | Steel News

UK initiates safeguard extension review for 15 steel product categories

06 Sep | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal OCTG Line Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
Gr B / X42
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer