EU steel import quotas exceeded in several categories just three days into new period

In the first three days of the new EU quota period from July 1 to September 30, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for Turkey, China, South Korea, India and “other countries” have been exceeded, according to the European Commission’s data.

Regarding the exceeded quotas, Turkey has exceeded its quotas of 160,573 mt for HRC (1A), 63,925 mt for metallic coated sheets (4A), 26,019 mt for metallic coated sheets (4B) and 11,568 mt for organic coated sheets, with 328,353 mt, 105,040 mt, 35,105 mt and 12,537 mt of the given products, respectively, waiting for customs clearance. In addition, the country has exceeded its quotas of 59,919 mt for rebar, 61,147 mt for wire rod, 28,163 mt for gas pipes, 59,849 mt for hollow sections, 22,453 mt for other welded pipes, with 97,068 mt, 93,634 mt, 49,350 mt, 91,738 mt and 30,265 mt of the given products respectively waiting at the EU ports.

China has exceeded its quotas of 11,837 mt for electrical steel, 45,749 mt for metallic coated sheets (4B) and 13,158 mt for other welded pipes, with 32,758 mt, 92,232 mt and 20,235 mt for the given products waiting for customs clearance. South Korea has exceed its quota of 41,828 mt for organic coated sheets with 63,578 mt of the given product waiting at the EU ports, while India has used up all of its quotas of 23,139 mt for stainless bars and light sections and 10,036 mt for gas pipes, with 29,299 mt and 13,666 mt of the given products waiting for customs clearance.

Looking at the quotas allocated under “other countries,” 5,564 mt quota for HRC (1A), 23,174 mt for metallic coated sheets (4B), with 9,138 mt and 28,291 mt of the given products waiting at the EU ports.