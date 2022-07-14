EU import quota for Turkish rebar exhausted in new quota period

Thursday, 14 July 2022 14:41:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The EU import quotas on certain steel products for four countries have been exhausted for the new quota period which started on July 1 and will end on September 30, according to the European Commission’s data.

The rebar and stainless cold rolled sheet and strip import quotas for Turkey of 90,856 mt and 20,046 mt respectively were exhausted as of July 1. Hollow section and organic coated sheet import quotas of 94,689 mt and 15,126 mt respectively for the country were also exhausted on the same day. The country’s quotas that are in critical condition are gas pipes and non-alloy and other alloy merchant bars and light sections with the remaining quotas standing at 1,352 mt and 6,300 mt, respectively, as of July 13.

Regarding the other countries that have exhausted their quotas for certain products, for China, electrical sheet and metallic coated sheet import quotas of 29,777 mt and 123,409 mt respectively were exhausted as of July 1.

Organic coated sheet, stainless bar and light section and stainless wire rod import quotas of 75,642 mt, 30,542 mt and 7,103 mt respectively for India were exhausted as of July 1.

Meanwhile, for Taiwan, the stainless cold rolled sheet and strip import quota of 44,302 mt was exhausted as of July 8.