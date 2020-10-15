EU initiates expiry review on imports of wire rod from China

Thursday, 15 October 2020 16:13:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission has announced that it has initiated an expiry review of the antidumping (AD) duty on imports of wire rod from China.

The application for the review was filed by the European Steel Association (EUROFER), alleging that the expiry of the existing measures would be likely to result in continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the EU industry.

The investigation of a continuation or recurrence of dumping will cover the period from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.

The products under review currently falls within CN codes 7213 10 00, 7213 20 00, 7213 91 10, 7213 91 20, 7213 91 41, 7213 91 49, 7213 91 70, 7213 91 90, 7213 99 10, 7213 99 90, 7227 10 00, 7227 20 00, 7227 90 10, 7227 90 50 and 7227 90 95.