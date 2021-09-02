EU imposes definitive AD duty on ex-China PCS wires and strand

Thursday, 02 September 2021 15:59:27 (GMT+3) | Brescia

The European Commission has announced it has imposed a definitive antidumping duty on imports of certain pre- and post-stressing wires and wire strands of non-alloy steel (PSC wires and strands) originating in China. The decision came at the end of a review that the European Stress Information Service (ESIS) requested on February 28, 2020, on behalf of more than 25 percent of the total EU production of PSC.

The definitive antidumping duty rates amount to 31.1 percent for Ossen Innovation Materials Co. Joint Stock Company Ltd (Maanshan) and Ossen Jiujiang Steel Wire Cable Co. Ltd (Jiujiang), to zero percent for Kiswire Qingdao, Ltd (Qingdao) and 46.2 percent for all other Chinese companies.

Subject products are not plated or not coated wire of non-alloy steel, wire of non-alloy steel plated or coated with zinc and stranded wire of non-alloy steel whether or not plated or coated with not more than 18 wires, containing by weight 0.6 percent or more of carbon, with a maximum cross-sectional dimension exceeding 3 mm, currently falling under CN codes ex 7217 10 90, ex 7217 20 90, ex 7312 10 61, ex 7312 10 65 and ex 7312 10 69 and originating in China (but not with any further coating material) seven wire strands in which the diameter of the central wire is identical to or less than three percent greater than the diameter of any of the six other wires shall not be covered by the definitive antidumping duty.