EU import quotas for Turkish rebar and wire rod exhausted

Wednesday, 06 April 2022 16:17:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Yesterday, April 5, almost 80 percent of the EU rebar quota for Turkey was already exhausted given the tonnages waiting at EU ports, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Today, the quota for Turkish rebar has been fully exhausted following customs clearance for the new quota period which started on April 1, according to the European Commission’s data.

The EU import quotas of 86,412 mt rebar and 107,758 mt wire rod for Turkey have been exhausted. For Turkey, the quotas of 19,066 mt of stainless cold rolled sheets and strips, 20,707 mt of angles and sections, and 45,250 mt of gas pipes have also been exhausted.

The quotas of 29,048 mt of stainless bars and light sections for India and the quotas of 28,320 mt of electrical sheets and 117,372 mt of metallic coated sheets for China have also been exhausted.

The quotas of 34,348 mt of metallic coated sheets for South Korea and 42,135 mt of stainless cold rolled sheets and strips quotas for Taiwan have also been exhausted.

Yesterday, the EU organic coated sheet import quotas of 14,386 mt and 71,942 mt for Turkey and India, respectively, had already been exhausted, as SteelOrbis previously reported.