﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EU extends AD duty on corrosion resistant steel from China

Thursday, 06 August 2020 16:38:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has approved the extension of antidumping (AD) duty on corrosion resistant steel from China. The antidumping duty was originally imposed on June 8, 2016. Accordingly, ex-China corrosion resistant steel imports will be subject to duties at 17.2-27.9 percent. 

The products subject to antidumping duties currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210 41 00, 7210 49 00, 7210 61 00, 7210 69 00, 7212 30 00, 7212 50 61, 7212 50 69, 7225 92 00, 7225 99 00, 7226 99 30, 7226 99 70, 7210 41 00 20, 7210 49 00 20, 7210 61 00 20, 7210 69 00 20, 7212 30 00 20, 7212 50 61 20, 7212 50 69 20, 7225 92 00 20, 7225 99 00 22, 7225 99 00 92, 7226 99 30 10, and 7226 99 70 94.


Tags: flats  European Union  quotas & duties  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Aug

Alacero calls on governments to take action to ensure fair trade
10  Aug

EUROFER: Any EU steel demand growth in early 2021 may mostly benefit imports
07  Aug

EUROFER: EU steel exports fall in January-April
05  Aug

Cost reduction helps Acerinox to post profit for H1
04  Aug

Thailand imposes preliminary AD duty on HDG from China