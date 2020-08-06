EU extends AD duty on corrosion resistant steel from China

Thursday, 06 August 2020 16:38:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission has approved the extension of antidumping (AD) duty on corrosion resistant steel from China. The antidumping duty was originally imposed on June 8, 2016. Accordingly, ex-China corrosion resistant steel imports will be subject to duties at 17.2-27.9 percent.

The products subject to antidumping duties currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210 41 00, 7210 49 00, 7210 61 00, 7210 69 00, 7212 30 00, 7212 50 61, 7212 50 69, 7225 92 00, 7225 99 00, 7226 99 30, 7226 99 70, 7210 41 00 20, 7210 49 00 20, 7210 61 00 20, 7210 69 00 20, 7212 30 00 20, 7212 50 61 20, 7212 50 69 20, 7225 92 00 20, 7225 99 00 22, 7225 99 00 92, 7226 99 30 10, and 7226 99 70 94.