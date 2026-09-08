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EU Court rejects Turkish steelmakers' appeals against AD on HRC

Tuesday, 08 September 2026 11:09:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Court of Justice of the European Union has rejected appeals filed by Turkish steelmakers Çolakoğlu and Erdemir group companies against the EU's antidumping duties on certain hot rolled flat steel products from Turkey, upholding the earlier judgments of the EU General Court.

Under the regulation, the current antidumping duties are at 7.3 percent for Çolakoğlu Metalurji, five percent for Erdemir, 4.7 percent for Habaş, 5.7 percent for Ağır Haddecilik and Borçelik, and 7.3 percent for other Turkish producers.

Court upholds General Court judgments

Çolakoğlu Metalurji and Çolakoğlu Dış Ticaret had challenged the measures before the EU General Court and subsequently appealed after their action was dismissed. The Erdemir group companies followed a similar legal route. The Court of Justice has now dismissed both appeals, bringing the judicial challenges against the 2021 regulation to an end.

In the Çolakoğlu case, the dispute included issues concerning the comparison between export prices and normal value, adjustments for commissions and whether Çolakoğlu Metalurji and its related trading company constituted a single economic entity. The proceedings also addressed currency conversion and the treatment of foreign exchange risk hedging contracts.

The Turkish companies were ordered to bear their own legal costs and pay the European Commission's costs relating to the appeal proceedings.

Separate expiry review of Turkish HRC duties continues

While the judgments conclude the legal proceedings against the 2021 measures, the future continuation of the antidumping duties is being considered separately through an expiry review. The European Commission launched the review on July 6, 2026, following a request from European steel association EUROFER as the existing measures approached expiry.

Accordingly, the Court's judgments uphold the legality of the existing measures challenged by the Turkish producers, while the outcome of the ongoing Commission review will determine whether the antidumping duties on Turkish HRC will continue.

Tags: Hrc Flats European Union Quotas & Duties 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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