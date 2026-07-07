EU initiates expiry review on HR flat steel from Turkey

The European Commission has announced the initiation of an expiry review of the antidumping duties on imports of certain hot-rolled flat products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy steel from Turkey.

Accordingly, the EC decided to launch the review after the EUROFER had submitted a request for a review on April 1, 2026, based on the fact that the expiry of the measures would be likely to result in continuation or recurrence of dumping and recurrence of injury to the EU industry. The review will cover the period between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, and will be completed within 12 months.

The current dumping margins on the given products can be seen at the table below.

Company Definitive dumping margin (%) Çolakoğlu Metalurji 7.3 Erdemir Group 5.0 Habaş Sinai Ve Tıbbi Gazlar İstihsal Endüstrisi 4.7 Ağır Haddecilik 5.7 Borçelik Çelik Sanayii Ticaret 5.7 All other companies 7.3

The products subject to the review currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208 10 00, 7208 25 00, 7208 26 00, 7208 27 00, 7208 36 00, 7208 37 00, 7208 38 00, 7208 39 00, 7208 40 00, 7208 52 10, 7208 52 99, 7208 53 00, 7208 54 00, ex 7211 13 00, ex 7211 14 00, ex 7211 19 00, ex 7225 19 10, 7225 30 90, ex 7225 40 60, 7225 40 90, ex 7226 19 10, ex 7226 91 91, and 7226 91 99.