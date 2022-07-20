EC approves German scheme to support energy-intensive companies

Wednesday, 20 July 2022 15:26:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission (EC) has announced that it has approved a €5 billion German scheme to support energy-intensive companies across industrial sectors, as the EU economy is experiencing a serious disturbance due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Energy-intensive companies have been hit particularly hard by the current geopolitical crisis and the consequent increase in energy prices. This €5 billion scheme will enable Germany to mitigate the impact of the rising input costs on these companies and support the continuation of their activities in this difficult context.

The measure will be open to companies that are at risk of carbon leakage.