Italy-based plantmaker Danieli’s subsidiary Danieli Corus has announced that it will replace German-based AG der Dillinger Hüttenwerke’s converter No. 1 at its integrated works in Dillingen.

The new converter will have a 200 mt tapping weight and will enable the producer to continue high-performance steelmaking operations over a long and safe period.

Danieli said that the new converter is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2023.