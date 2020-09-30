Danieli to revamp continuous annealing processing line for Tata Steel UK

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 15:09:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that Danieli Automation will revamp the continuous annealing processing line of Britain’s leading steel producer Tata Steel UK, subsidiary of India-based Tata Steel, at its Trostre works, South Wales.

According to Danieli, the new automation system will be designed to comply with Industry 4.0 principles, including safety logics provision for future add-on.

The project is planned to be implemented at the end of 2021.

This order follows the one for the revamping of Tata Steel UK’s hot dip galvanizing line No. 6 at its Shotton Works, North Wales, which is expected to be commissioned in December 2020.