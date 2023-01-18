Dana Incorporated expands auto parts plant in Querétaro

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 23:53:03 (GMT+3) | San Diego

US-based auto parts manufacturer Dana Incorporated inaugurated the first phase of the expansion of one of its plants in Mexico, where it will produce auto parts Toyota trucks, according to the governor of Queretaro, Mauricio Kuri Gonzalez.

The expansion for the Queretaro plant will include an investment of MXN 400 million (about $21 million, at today's exchange rate). In the first phase of production, 110 direct jobs will be generated, although the plan is to operate three production lines with 300 workers.

The new industrial plant will produce a part for the transmission system, the state government reported in a press release.

Dana Incorporated has seven plants in Mexico, in the cities of Chihuahua, Monterrey, Querétaro, Toluca, Tlalnepantla and Tlaxcala.

Dana's expansion is added to the $170 million investment made by the Mexican Metalsa to supply around 300,000 chassis per year for the Next Generation Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.