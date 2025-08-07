 |  Login 
CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 7% in July

Thursday, 07 August 2025 09:59:40 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have amounted to 1.834 million units in July this year, up 7.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 12.0 percent month on month, according to the analysis of the car market by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). 

In the current year up to July 31, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 12.736 million units, up 10.0 percent year on year.      

In the given month, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales are estimated to have totaled 1.003 million units, up 14.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 54.7 percent month on month.   

In the current year up to July 31, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 6.472 million units, up 30.0 percent year on year.      


