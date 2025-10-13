CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 6.3% in September 2025

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have amounted to 2.241 million units in September this year, up 6.3 percent year on year, while increasing by 11.0 percent month on month, according to the analysis of the car market by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to September 30, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 17.005 million units, up 9.2 percent year on year.

In the given month, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales are estimated to have totaled 1.296 million units, up 15.5 percent year on year, while increasing by 16.2 percent month on month.

In the current year up to September 30, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 8.866 million units, up 24.4 percent year on year.