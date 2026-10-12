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CPCA: China's passenger vehicle retail sales down 24% in September 2026

Monday, 12 October 2026 11:03:21 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.702 million units in September this year, down 24.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 10.0 percent month on month, according to the analysis of the car market by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). 

In the first nine months this year, passenger vehicle retail sales in China totaled 13.418 million units, down 21.0 percent year on year.

According to the CPCA, new energy vehicle (NEV) passenger car retail sales in China in September amounted to 1.141 million units, down 12.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 14.0 percent month on month. In September alone, the market share of NEVs reached 67.1 percent, exceeding 60 percent for the sixth consecutive month.   

NEV retail sales in China totaled 7.816 million units in the first nine months this year, down 12.0 percent year on year.

The CPCA stated that only the NEV segment continues to generate steady incremental demand in China, while fuel-powered vehicle sales have essentially stopped growing and can only compete for users within the existing stock.

Tags: China Southeast Asia Shipbuilding 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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