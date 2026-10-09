China claims 76% of new shipbuilding orders globally in September 2026

In September this year, China attracted 76 percent of new shipbuilding orders (4.74 million CGT, 165 ships) globally, ranking first in the global market for the 18th consecutive month, while South Korea claimed a 20.5 percent share (1.27 million CGT), ranking second, according to the data issued by Clarksons, the world's leading provider of integrated shipping services.

In September, new shipbuilding orders totaling 6.2 million CGT were placed in the global market, down 1.0 percent year on year, while down 13.0 percent month on month.

In the first nine months this year, China attracted 76 percent of new shipbuilding orders (53.91 million CGT, 1,995 ships), ranking first in the global market, while South Korea claimed a 15 percent share (10.93 million CGT), ranking second.

In the January-September period, new shipbuilding orders totaling 70.71 million CGT were placed in the global market, up 57.0 percent year on year.

As of the end of September this year, ship orders on the books of global shipbuilding enterprises totaled 223.67 million CGT, up 2.72 million CGT compared to the end of August. In particular, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises amounted to 151.03 million CGT, accounting for 68 percent of the global volume, ranking first, followed by South Korea, with ship orders on the books of its shipbuilding enterprises totaling 38.17 million CGT, accounting for 17 percent of the global volume.