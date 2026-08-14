China claims 81% of new shipbuilding orders globally in July 2026

In July this year, China attracted 81 percent of new shipbuilding orders (2.90 million CGT, 111 ships) globally, ranking first in the global market for the 16th consecutive month, while South Korea claimed a 16 percent share (0.57 million CGT), ranking second, according to the data issued by Clarksons, the world's leading provider of integrated shipping services.

In July, new shipbuilding orders totaling 3.57 million CGT were placed in the global market, down 22.0 percent year on year, while down 56.0 percent month on month.

In the first seven months this year, China attracted 75 percent of new shipbuilding orders (38.02 million CGT, 1,394 ships), ranking first in the global market, while South Korea claimed a 17 percent share (8.7 million CGT), ranking second.

In the January-July period, new shipbuilding orders totaling 50.93 million CGT were placed in the global market, up 65.0 percent year on year.

As of the end of July this year, ship orders on the books of global shipbuilding enterprises totaled 211.75 million CGT, up 2.32 million CGT compared to the end of June. In particular, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises amounted to 140.22 million CGT, accounting for 66 percent of the global volume, ranking first, followed by South Korea, with ship orders on the books of its shipbuilding enterprises totaling 38.23 million CGT, accounting for 18 percent of the global volume.