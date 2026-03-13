 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s shipbuilding output to exceed 60 million dwt in 2026

Friday, 13 March 2026 09:49:00 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In 2026, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China is likely to exceed 60.0 million dead weight tons (dwt), compared to 53.69 million dwt recorded in 2025, according to the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

As of the end of December 2026, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises are estimated to have totaled 250 million dwt, compared to 274.42 million dwt a year earlier.

CANSI stated that, facing the challenges and uncertainties brought by current geopolitical conflicts and trade protectionism, Chinese shipbuilding enterprises have been under increasing pressure to ensure timely delivery.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Shipbuilding 

Similar articles

China claims 80% of new shipbuilding orders globally in February 2026

09 Mar | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output amounts to 53.69 million dwt in 2025

25 Feb | Steel News

China claims 59% of new shipbuilding orders globally in Jan-Nov 2025

26 Dec | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output amounts to 43.34 million dwt in Jan-Oct 2025

03 Dec | Steel News

China claims 73% of new shipbuilding orders globally in October

10 Nov | Steel News

China claims 65.58% of new shipbuilding orders globally in August 2025

23 Sep | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output to amount to 51 million dwt in 2025

22 Sep | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output rises by 14.2 percent in January-June

12 Jul | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output rises by 9.3 percent in January-April

18 May | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output declines by 4.6 percent in Q1

20 Apr | Steel News