In 2026, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China is likely to exceed 60.0 million dead weight tons (dwt), compared to 53.69 million dwt recorded in 2025, according to the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

As of the end of December 2026, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises are estimated to have totaled 250 million dwt, compared to 274.42 million dwt a year earlier.

CANSI stated that, facing the challenges and uncertainties brought by current geopolitical conflicts and trade protectionism, Chinese shipbuilding enterprises have been under increasing pressure to ensure timely delivery.