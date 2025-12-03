China’s shipbuilding output amounts to 43.34 million dwt in Jan-Oct 2025

In the January-October period this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 43.34 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 8.2 percent year on year, according to the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders reached 71.73 million dwt, decreasing by 24.5 percent year on year. Meanwhile, as of the end of October this year, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 244.2 million dwt, up 23.5 percent year on year.