China’s shipbuilding output to amount to 51 million dwt in 2025

In 2025, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China is likely to amount to 51 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 5.85 percent year on year compared to 48.18 million dwt in 2024, as stated by Tan Naifen, deputy secretary-general of the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

Meanwhile, as of the end of this year, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises will likely total 230 million dwt, up 10.0 percent year on year compared to 209 million dwt recorded as of the end of 2024.