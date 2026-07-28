China's shipbuilding output surges by 51.2 percent in H1 2026

In the January-June period this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 36.5 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 51.2 percent year on year, according to the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI). In the given period, China's new ship orders reached 121.06 million dwt, increasing by 173.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, as of the end of June this year, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 363.25 million dwt, up 54.9 percent year on year.

In the January-June period this year, Chinese shipbuilding enterprises secured over 68 percent of global new orders for green vessels, reinforcing the country's world-leading position in green shipbuilding and establishing it as a pivotal arena for the industry's high-end transformation.