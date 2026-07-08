China claims 85% of new shipbuilding orders globally in June 2026

In June, China attracted 85 percent of new shipbuilding orders (4.45 million CGT, 171 ships) globally, ranking first in the global market for the 15th consecutive month, while South Korea claimed a nine percent share (0.5 million CGT), ranking second, according to the data issued by Clarksons, the world’s leading provider of integrated shipping services.

In June, new shipbuilding orders totaling 5.25 million CGT were placed in the global market, up 3.0 percent year on year, while down 9.0 percent month on month.

In the first six months this year, China attracted 72 percent of new shipbuilding orders (31.0 million CGT, 1,131 ships), ranking first in the global market, while South Korea claimed a 19 percent share (7.97 million CGT), ranking second.

In the January-June period, new shipbuilding orders totaling 42.95 million CGT were placed in the global market, up 66.0 percent year on year.

As of the end of June this year, ship orders on the books of global shipbuilding enterprises totaled 202.14 million CGT, up 2.14 million CGT compared to the end of May. In particular, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises amounted to 134.03 million CGT, accounting for 65 percent of the global volume, ranking first, followed by South Korea, with ship orders on the books of its shipbuilding enterprises totaling 38.81 million CGT, accounting for 19 percent of the global volume.