China claims 47 percent of new shipbuilding orders globally in May 2026

In May, China attracted 47 percent of new shipbuilding orders (2.11 million CGT, 97 ships) globally, ranking first in the global market for the 14th consecutive month, while South Korea claimed a 44 percent share (1.99 million CGT), ranking second, according to the data issued by Clarksons, the world’s leading provider of integrated shipping services.

In May, new shipbuilding orders totaling 4.52 million CGT were placed in the global market, up 91.0 percent year on year, while down 47 percent month on month.