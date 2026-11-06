China claims 77% of new shipbuilding orders globally in Jan-Oct 2026

In the January-October period this year, China attracted 77 percent of new shipbuilding orders (61.36 million CGT, 2,238 ships) globally, ranking first in the global market for the 19th consecutive month, while South Korea claimed a 15 percent share (11.95 million CGT, 296 ships), ranking second, according to the data issued by Clarksons, the world's leading provider of integrated shipping services.

As of the end of October this year, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises amounted to 156.47 million CGT, accounting for 68 percent of the global volume, ranking first.