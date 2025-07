Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are expected to total 1.85 million units in July this year, which would be a decline of 11.2 percent compared to June, while up 7.6 percent year on year, according to the latest forecast by China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In particular, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales are expected to reach 1.01 million units in the given month, with the market share of NEVs estimated to reach 54.6 percent.