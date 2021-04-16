﻿
English
Corinth Pipeworks to supply pipes for new high-pressure gas pipeline in Israel

Friday, 16 April 2021
       

Athens-based Greek steel pipe supplier Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Belgium-based Cenergy Holdings, has announced that it will manufacture and supply steel pipes for Israel Natural Gas Lines (INGL), for the offshore section of a new high-pressure gas pipeline between the cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon, Israel.

Chevron, having recently completed its acquisition of US-based Noble Energy, as the operator of the Leviathan and Tamar offshore gas fields, has entered into an agreement with INGL for the provision of transmission services of natural gas.

The new pipeline system will enable Chevron and its partners to send an annual seven billion m3 of gas to Egypt.

The contract for approximately 50 km of 36” LSAW line pipe includes anti-corrosion coating and concrete weight coating, all of which will be manufactured at the Thisvi facility in Greece within 2021.

This agreement is another significant milestone in Corinth Pipeworks’ offshore presence in the southeast Mediterranean region, after the successful completion of the Leviathan gas and Karish deepwater pipelines.

The installation of the pipeline is scheduled to start in 2022.


