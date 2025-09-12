Commercial vehicle sales in China up 5.2 percent in January-August 2025

In the first eight months this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 2.713 million units and 2.744 million units, increasing by 7.1 percent and 5.2 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In August alone, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 315,000 units and 316,000 units, up 16.4 percent and 16.3 percent year on year, while increasing by 5.9 percent and 3.4 percent month on month, respectively.