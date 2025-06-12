 |  Login 
Commercial vehicle sales in China up 1.2 percent in Jan-May

Thursday, 12 June 2025 09:43:20 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the first five months this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 1.746 million units and 1.753 million units, increasing by 4.2 percent and 1.2 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

 In May alone, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 336,000 units and 335,000 units, up 4.4 percent and down 2.0 percent year on year, while down 7.4 percent and 8.8 percent month on month, respectively.


