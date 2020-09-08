﻿
English
Colombian crude steel production declines in July

Tuesday, 08 September 2020
       

Colombian crude steel output in July fell 11.2 percent, year-over-year, to 108,498 mt, according to the Committee of Steel Producers (CPA). On a monthly comparison, production rose 32.5 percent from 81,846 mt in June.

Colombian longs finished steel production in July totaled 117,765 mt, 2.8 percent down, year-over-year, but 13.7 percent up, month-over-month.

As for the accumulated period of January to July, Colombian crude steel output reached 600,673 mt, 24.4 percent down, year-over-year. Colombian longs finished steel output in the January-July period was 585,713 mt, 26.6 percent down, year-over-year.


