Colombian crude steel output in May drops to lowest level so far this year

Friday, 02 July 2021 20:28:48 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Colombian crude steel output in May declined to the lowest level so far this year, according to data released by the Colombian Committee of Steel Producers (CPA).

CPA said local crude steel production in May reached 75,621 mt, 36 percent down, month-over-month, from 118,333 mt in April this year. However, crude steel output in May rose 16.1 percent, year-over-year, from 65,156 mt in May 2020.

Colombian longs finished steel output in May this year totaled 103,371 mt, 98.7 percent up, year-over-year, but 23.5 percent down, month-over-month, from 135,165 mt in April this year.

As for the accumulated period of January to May this year, Colombian crude steel production rose 65.3 percent, year-over-year, to 602,683 mt, reflecting a rebound from Covid-19.