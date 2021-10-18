Colombian crude steel output increases 4.3 percent in August

Monday, 18 October 2021 22:17:33 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Colombian crude steel production in August rose 4.3 percent, year-over-year, to 117,908 mt, said the nation’s Committee of Steel Producers (ANDI-CPA). On a monthly basis, output declined 5 percent from 124,123 mt in July.

Colombian longs finished steel output in August was 144,843 mt, 24.5 percent up, year-over-year, and 1.6 percent down, month-over-month.

As for the accumulated period of January to August this year, Colombian crude steel production totaled 871,958 mt, 22.1 percent up, year-over-year. Likewise, Colombian longs finished steel output in the January-August period grew 46.4 percent, year-over-year, to 1.02 million mt.