Colombian crude steel output declines 15 percent in February

Friday, 25 March 2022 19:44:07 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Colombian crude steel production in February decreased 15 percent, year-over-year, to 86,602 mt, according to data released by the nation’s Committee of Steel Producers (ANDI-CPA).

Colombian crude steel output in February fell 14.3 percent, month-over-month, from 101,162 mt in January.

Colombian longs finished steel output in the second month of the year totaled 111,371 mt, 0.6 percent up, year-over-year, and 5.4 percent up, month-over-month.

As for the two-month period from January to February this year, Colombian crude steel production dropped 10.3 percent, year-over-year.

Colombian longs finished steel output in the January-February period reached 217,034 mt, 2.4 percent down, year-over-year.