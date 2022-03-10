Colombian crude steel output declines in January

﻿
Colombian crude steel production in January fell 5.9 percent, year-over-year, to 101,162 mt, said the nation’s Committee of Steel Producers, also known as ANDI-CPA.

ANDI-CPA said Colombian crude steel production rose 2.2 percent, month-over-month, from 98,923 mt in December 2021.

Colombian longs finished steel output in the first month of 2022 was 105,663 mt, 5.5 percent down, year-over-year. On the other hand, Colombian longs finished steel production in January rose 6.4 percent, month-over-month, from 99,264 mt in December 2021.


