Colombian crude steel output increases in July

Wednesday, 15 September 2021 19:56:47 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Colombian crude steel output in July rose 14.4 percent, year-over-year, to 124,123 mt, according to data released by the local Committee of Steel Producers (CPA). On a monthly basis, crude steel production in July grew 27.3 percent from 97,457 mt in June this year.

CPA said Colombian finished long steel output in July was 147,198 mt, 25 percent up, year-over-year. Colombian finished long steel production in July also increased 10.3 percent, month-over-month, from 133,372 mt in June this year.

As for the accumulated period of January to July this year, Colombian crude steel output improved 25.5 percent, year-over-year, to 754,050 mt. Likewise, Colombian finished long steel output in the January-July period was 883,253 mt, 50.8 percent up, year-over-year.